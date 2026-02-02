Union Budget: High-speed rail to put Chennai on fast track

CHENNAI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement in Parliament on Sunday, while presenting the Union Budget, on the development of high-speed rail corridors along the Chennai–Bengaluru and Chennai–Hyderabad routes has revived hopes for faster inter-State connectivity from Chennai. Designed for trains operating at speeds of up to 350kmph, the proposed corridors are expected to sharply cut travel time between major southern cities.

The Chennai–Bengaluru high-speed rail corridor is likely to be aligned along the under-construction Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway, passing through Kancheepuram, Arakkonam and Chittoor. With the expressway nearing completion, planners see it as a natural spine for the rail alignment. Spanning a tentative 290km to 300km, the corridor is expected to reduce travel time between Chennai and Bengaluru to about one hour and 13 minutes (73 minutes).

By contrast, the 778-km Chennai–Hyderabad high-speed corridor remains relatively underexplored. Only around 61km of the alignment falls within Tamil Nadu, limiting its direct developmental impact on the state, apart from improved access to Chennai. Once operational, the corridor is expected to reduce travel time between Chennai and Hyderabad to around two hours and five minutes.