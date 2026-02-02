Union Budget: Lukewarm reception from industrial organisations

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: The union government’s budget announcements drew mixed reactions from industrial organisations in Tamil Nadu. While industry insiders welcomed the Union Budget’s emphasis on capital expenditure, manufacturing and MSME support, they flagged gaps in tax reliefs and incentives needed to spur small business modernisation.

The Tamil Nadu Small and Micro Industries Association (TANSTIA) president S Vasudevan said the proposed capital outlay of Rs 12.2 lakh crore would help sustain demand for ancillary and supplier industries across the state.