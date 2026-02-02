Union Budget: No course correction from fiscal paternalism

The Union Budget 2026-27 indicates that the Government of India is not keen to address concerns repeatedly raised by several states, particularly Tamil Nadu, regarding increasing stress on their finances and the need to expand the divisible pool.

The Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, shows that the union government has accepted the 16th Finance Commission’s recommendation to maintain states’ share in the proceeds of shareable union taxes and duties at 41% for the next five years. This is the same share that was in force over the previous five years under the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendations.

Although the divisible share remains fixed at 41%, the growing collection of cesses and surcharges, which are excluded from the divisible pool, has meant that the effective share of revenue devolved to states remains at just 30%–33%.

The continuation of this mechanism comes against the backdrop of the centre pushing greater financial responsibility onto states for implementing Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) such as the Viksit Bharat — Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), which replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

By requiring states to spend more on CSS and often linking the release of funds to the implementation of specific policy prescriptions, the centre continues to exert considerable influence over states’ expenditure decisions.