Union Budget: State political leaders’ reactions a mixed bag

CHENNAI: The reactions of political parties in Tamil Nadu to the Union Budget 2026-27, presented on Sunday, largely mirrored their electoral alliances.

While the DMK and its allies came down strongly against the Budget, parties in the AIADMK–BJP camp, including the PMK, welcomed it. Echoing her party’s stand, DMK parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi termed it an “AI Budget” and said there was neither a reference to the Thirukkural, which usually finds a place in the Budget speech, nor any schemes specifically for Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami welcomed the Budget, stating that it reflected India’s economic strength and offered a clear roadmap for growth. His view was echoed by BJP leaders from Tamil Nadu, including state president Nainar Nagenthran.