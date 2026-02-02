Visionary & balanced 2026 budget, say Karnataka BJP leaders

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leaders in the state termed the Union Budget as “people-centric, growth-oriented and forward-looking”. They said the budget focuses on economic growth, job creation and inclusive development, ensuring the benefits reach all sections of society.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said the budget reflects a deep understanding of India’s economic aspirations and social priorities. While agriculture has received special emphasis with targeted interventions aimed at enhancing farmers’ income and rural prosperity, there is also a strong push to industrial growth, employment generation and enhanced support to MSMEs, he said.

“Overall, this budget serves as a comprehensive blueprint for economic resilience, social justice, and sustainable development. It strengthens India’s position as one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies and lays a strong foundation for long-term national progress,’’ he added.

Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said in the past, removal of poverty was just a slogan. “Since our government came to power, it has been possible to improve the country’s economy and eliminate poverty. The Central government has lifted 25 crore people above the poverty line. The budget focuses on youth empowerment and getting jobs,’’ he said.

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai said it is a progressive, model budget which aims at building a developed India and taking the country towards becoming the world’s third-largest economic power.

He said at a time when countries across the world are facing economic slowdown, India has continued its growth momentum, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a development-oriented budget that sustains this progress.

Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Legislative Council N Ravi Kumar said the budget has the potential to trigger a developmental revolution. He said the budget is historic and revolutionary because of sweeping tax reforms which will help the middle class and salaried class immensely.