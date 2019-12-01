Home Business

GST revenue collection crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in November 

After two months of negative growth, the GST revenue witnessed an impressive recovery with a growth of 6 per cent in November 2019 over the November 2018 collections, it said.

Published: 01st December 2019 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

GST Council

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: GST revenue collection crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark after a gap of three months in November with the revenue growing by 6 per cent to Rs 1.03 lakh crore in the month.

The GST collection was Rs 95,380 crore in October while it was Rs 97,637 crore November 2018.

Of gross Rs 1,03,492 crore in November, CGST is Rs 19,592 crore, SGST is Rs 27,144 crore, IGST is Rs 49,028 crore (including Rs 20,948 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs 7,727 crore (including Rs 869 crore collected on imports), an official statement said.

After two months of negative growth, the GST revenue witnessed an impressive recovery with a growth of 6 per cent in November 2019 over the November 2018 collections, it said.

During the month, the GST collection on domestic transactions witnessed a growth of 12 per cent, the highest during the year, it added.

TAGS
GST GST revenue collection
