Home Business

Bajaj Auto sales marginally down to 4.03 lakh units in November 2019

While the company had sold 4,06,930 units in the same month a year-ago, domestic sales in November this year were at 2,07,775 units as against 2,34,818 units, showing a decline of 11.5 per cent.

Published: 02nd December 2019 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Bajaj Group chairman Rahul Bajaj

Bajaj Group chairman Rahul Bajaj (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a marginal dip of 0.9 per cent in total sales at 4,03,223 units in November this year.

The company had sold 4,06,930 units in the same month a year-ago. Domestic sales in November this year were at 2,07,775 units as against 2,34,818 units, showing a decline of 11.5 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a filing to BSE.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 3,43,446 units, a marginal decline of 0.8 per cent, as compared to 3,46,544 units sold in November last year. Total commercial vehicle sales dropped to 59,777 units as against 60,386 units in the same month last year, the company said.

Exports in November were at 1,95,448 units as against 1,72,112 units in the corresponding month last year, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bajaj Auto Bajaj sales Bajaj shares
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp