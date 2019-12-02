Bajaj Auto sales marginally down to 4.03 lakh units in November 2019

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a marginal dip of 0.9 per cent in total sales at 4,03,223 units in November this year.

The company had sold 4,06,930 units in the same month a year-ago. Domestic sales in November this year were at 2,07,775 units as against 2,34,818 units, showing a decline of 11.5 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a filing to BSE.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 3,43,446 units, a marginal decline of 0.8 per cent, as compared to 3,46,544 units sold in November last year. Total commercial vehicle sales dropped to 59,777 units as against 60,386 units in the same month last year, the company said.

Exports in November were at 1,95,448 units as against 1,72,112 units in the corresponding month last year, it added.