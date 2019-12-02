Home Business

Economics, geopolitics more gripping than TV serials: Anand Mahindra

What else can we expect from this comedy-and-horror show series called politics and policies of the country, asked a Twitter user.

Published: 02nd December 2019 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A tweet on Monday by a senior economist of the Mahindra group, on potentially important developments, coming up this week, drawing a response from group chief Anand Mahindra, which also set social media platform Twitter abuzz.

A group staffer, Sachchidanand Shukla, tweeted on @shuklasach: "#ThingsThisWeek. 4 key questions actually - Will the RBI cut for the 6th time on the 5th (Dec)? Nov India Mfg & Services PMI - will it slide again? Is OPEC+ going to extend or deepen the production cuts of 1.2 mn bbl/day? Will US-China inch a step closer on a trade deal?"

Anand Mahindra replied on @anandmahindra: "So this is a week of suspense.... Economics & Geopolitics are proving to be more gripping than all TV serials put together!"

A user commented: "We are always looking at all solutions in the past to revive the economy and in that missed new paths. Recent slowdown across the world due to digitalisation of SCM. It means efficient supply chain leads to recession in manufacturing. We need to open new avenues for masses."

"Well, this also proves that Indians have work now. The reason for diversion of time from TV serial towards better constructive avenues & improve their stocks", said a sewparate tweet.

Another post read: "What else can we expect from this comedy-and-horror show series called politics and policies of the country?"

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anand Mahindra Politics
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp