Government taking all steps to strengthen NCLT, NCLAT: Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur

The government has decided to set up a bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal at Chennai following a Supreme Court judgement.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is taking all steps to strengthen the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and its appellate tribunal in terms of benches, courts and members to reduce pendency of cases, Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur said on Monday.

"Considering the heavy caseload at some existing benches, additional members have been appointed and additional courts operationalised from time to time," the Minister of State for Corporate Affairs said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The government has decided to set up a bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) at Chennai following a Supreme Court judgement, he added.

According to him, five new benches of NCLT have been set up during 2018-19 financial year.

They were at Jaipur, Cuttack, Kochi, Indore and Amaravati.

"The government has recently appointed 28 more members in NCLT and 4 more members in NCLAT.

"For capacity building of members, regular colloquiums are being held. E-court project has also been implemented in a few benches with heavy caseload," he said.

