Gross direct tax collection rises by five per cent till November: Nirmala Sitharaman

Replying to a debate on Taxation Law Amendment Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha, the minister categorically said there is no decrease in indirect tax collection.

Published: 02nd December 2019 09:42 PM

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a press meet in New Delhi.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a press meet in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gross direct tax collection increased by 5 per cent till November, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday as she allayed fears of corporate tax reduction impacting revenue collection.



In fact, there is an increase of 5 per cent in the gross direct tax collection till November this fiscal, she said.

Historically, maximum collection of direct taxes happens in the last quarter of the fiscal, she added.

The main objective of the reduction in corporate tax was aimed at attracting fresh investment in the manufacturing sector.

Sitharaman said several domestic and global firms have expressed interest in investment post announcement of the reduction in the corporate tax rate.

On the liquidity issue, the finance minister said banks have disbursed about Rs 2.5 lakh crore during their recent outreach programme.

Of this, Rs 1.5 lakh crore were fresh term loans.

The minister also dismissed the contention that the government was averse to criticism.

It is "unfair to say that government is not willing to listen to criticism," she said, adding that the government does listen and respond.

The remarks came against the backdrop of industrialist Rahul Bajaj's comments that India Inc was afraid of criticising the government.

