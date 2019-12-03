Home Business

DHFL stock falls nearly 5 per cent after NCLT admits RBI's petition

The National Company Law Tribunal on Monday admitted the Reserve Bank's petition to initiate insolvency proceedings against DHFL.

Published: 03rd December 2019 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

DHFL

DHFL (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) on Tuesday fell nearly 5 per cent to hit lower circuit after NCLT admitted the RBI's petition to initiate insolvency proceedings against the mortgage firm.

Shares of the troubled firm fell 4.82 per cent to close at Rs 18.75 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, the stock fell 4.81 per cent to settle at Rs 18.80.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday admitted the Reserve Bank's petition to initiate insolvency proceedings against DHFL, making it the first financial services firm to be resolved through the bankruptcy code.

The move came in after the Reserve Bank last Friday referred DHFL to the NCLT Mumbai to resolve the debt crisis at the third largest pure-play mortgage player, which owes close to Rs 1 lakh crore to the system, mostly to banks and retail investors of its debt instruments.

