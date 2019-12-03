HDFC says digital banking glitch fixed, but some customers still complain

Pradeep Pandey By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The country’s largest private lender HDFC Bank’s digital banking services including net-banking and mobile banking app were disrupted for the second straight day, leading to massive customer ire on Twitter.

Thousands of customers of HDFC Bank had to face inconvenience due to a technical glitch which was resolved only by late evening on Tuesday.

While the bank said it had been resolved, come customers still experienced difficulties in accessing the site.

Customers kept complaining and inquiring throughout the day on the bank’s Twitter handle about their inconvenience in paying credit card dues, rent, bills, online ticket bookings and loan EMIs.

HDFC Bank’s twitter handle was trolled heavily by customers with multiple queries such as whether the bank will compensate for the losses, recompense them for unnecessary fines they would have to pay, etc..

Replying to one of the customers on twitter, the bank said, “Needless to say this is not the experience we would like our customers to have and we sincerely regret the inconvenience.”

The resolution of the technical glitch is taking more time than anticipated, it added, “While some customers are able to transact using net banking and mobile banking app, a few may still be facing intermittent issues.”

However, a few banks such as HSBC India and Kotak Mahindra came on twitter to help out the troubled HDFC Bank customers by asking them to share their details about the payments they were supposed to make to them so that those could be reviewed.

Kotak Bank twitter handle KotakCares, responded to its credit card holder, “We understand your disappointment. Kindly drop in your details via DM, we’ll have it reviewed and assist you in the best possible way.”

This is not the first time that the bank’s customers have to face such issues.

Last year, HDFC Bank had launched a renewed version of its mobile banking app, which had technical glitches such as logging and slow processing.

Later, the bank had to pull back the new application and restore the old version.