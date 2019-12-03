Hindustan Petroleum to set up 22 petrol pumps in Bhutan

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has tied up with the State Trading Corporation of Bhutan Limited to set up 22 petrol pumps in Bhutan. As part of this move, eight local youths from Bhutan were imparted a two-week training in handling petrol pumps in the first phase at the HPCL-run skill development institute here.

The corporation will also help Bhutan upgrade the existing petrol pumps, which are being used for the past 30 to 35 years. Though Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) are operating petrol pumps overseas, the HPCL for the first time is setting up a petrol pump abroad. The HPCL has plans to set up petrol pumps in six more countries in near future. The first petrol pump in Thimpu will be ready for inauguration in a couple of months.

Vizag has been chosen as the venue for imparting training to the Bhutanese personnel in the Millennium Petrol Pump. This HPCL-run petrol pump is rated as the top one in India and is an ideal place for hands-on experience. Youths were identified in Bhutan and imparted training in operation of petrol pumps, safety measures, delivery at dispensing outlet, interacting with customers, billing, pollution control and maintenance of the pump.

The eight-member group left for Bhutan on successful completion of training and they are now capable of operating petrol petrol pumps, an official said. As 22 petrol pumps will be set up in Bhutan, 220 personnel may have to be imparted training in operating petrol pumps, he said.In view of the hilly terrain in Bhutan, more fuel will be required to meet people’s needs from ‘HP-Bhutan’ petrol pumps. Fuel will be supplied to Bhutan from India by road, he said.

State Trading Corporation of Bhutan Limited General Manager Sugam Pradhan said, "India is a great country and its culture of treating guests as gods." He praised the services of staff of Millennium Petrol Pump at Siripuram, where the Bhutanese youth got training in interacting with customers and understanding their needs.

HPCL GM K Srinivas said they will impart training to local youth of Bhutan to operate petrol bunks to be set up in Thimpu. Training, during the first phase, gave confidence to youth to handle a petrol pump independently, HPCL Visakha retail regional head Pammi Ravi Sankar said.