Home Business

Over 19 lakh director identification numbers deactivated for want of KYC info: Govt

Individuals are required to have a DIN issued by the ministry in order to serve as a board member of a company.

Published: 03rd December 2019 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

MoS Finance Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Corporate Affairs Ministry has deactivated more than 19 lakh director identification numbers (DIN) as the individuals concerned failed to file KYC details under the companies law.

Individuals are required to have a DIN issued by the ministry in order to serve as a board member of a company.

"As on November 28, 2019, 19,40,313 DINs have been de-activated due to non-filing of Know Your Client (KYC)," Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur told the Rajya Sabha.

To a query on whether 21 lakh company directors have failed to register for eligibility, the minister replied in the affirmative.

In the last two financial years, over 4.24 lakh directors were disqualified by the ministry. During the same period, Registrars of Companies (RoCs) struck-off names of more than 3.38 lakh companies for failing to file annual returns.

"The terms of 'Ghost Directors' and 'Shell Companies' are not defined in the Companies Act, 2013," Thakur noted.

In a separate written reply, the minister said sanction for prosecution has been accorded in 366 cases for violation of CSR requirements.

Under the Act, certain class of profitable companies are required to shell out at least 2 per cent of their three-year annual average net profit towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in a particular fiscal.

"All CSR related offences are compoundable. So far, 118 applications for compounding have been made and 37 cases have been compounded," the minister said.

Generally, compoundable offences are those which can be settled by paying certain amount of money.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KYC details Anurag Thakur
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp