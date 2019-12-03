Home Business

Sensex falls 65 points below 40750-mark on global trade worries

Traders said that the fresh trade war tensions along with unabated foreign fund outflows weighed heavily on the market sentiments.

Published: 03rd December 2019 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex fell over 65 points in early trade on Tuesday in line with global market sell-offs as investors panicked after the US decision to impose tariffs on Argentina and Brazil.

Traders said that the fresh trade war tensions along with unabated foreign fund outflows weighed heavily on the market sentiments.

The 30-share index was trading 65.51 points, or 0.16 per cent, lower at 40,736.66. Similarly, the Nifty slipped 23.75 points, or 0.20 per cent to 12,024.45. In the Sensex pack, Tata Steel emerged as the biggest loser with a slide of 1.95 per cent, followed by Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, ONGC and Axis Bank.

However, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, SBI, Bajaj Finance and Maruti gained in the morning trade. On Monday, the Sensex closed marginally higher by 8.36 points or 0.02 per cent at 40,802.17. On the other hand, the broader NSE Nifty settled 7.85 points or 0.07 per cent down at 12,048.20.

US President Donald Trump's on Monday said he would re-impose steel and aluminium tariffs on Brazil and Argentina. He alleged that both the countries are manipulating their currencies and hurting American farmers.

The US also threatened to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on French goods in retaliation for digital services tax. These developments triggered fresh tension among investors, particularly on spillover concerns over the US-China trade war.

Asian markets fell on Tuesday as global trade tensions surfaced again after the US decision to impose tariffs on the South American countries. Bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo were trading in negative zone. Stocks on Wall Street ended on a negative note on Monday.

Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 1,731.33 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth 753.99 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 8 paise against the US dollar to trade at 71.58 in early session. Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, surged 0.31 per cent to USD 61.11 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Nifty Share market Stock values
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp