Ashok Leyland announces non-working days for December amid automobile slowdown

By PTI

CHENNAI: Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said the company proposes to observe non-working days in a few plants in December to align production at its facilities in line with market demand.

"We hereby inform you that in order to align production in line with the market demand for our products, the company proposes to observe non-working days ranging 2-12 days in few plants during December 2019", Ashok Leyland said in a filing.

The city-based commercial vehicle maker has been adjusting production at its facilities over the last few months following the automobile slowdown.

Several automobile firms including Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, TVS Group firm Sundaram-Clayton had announced similar non-working days in the past.

According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers data, total domestic commercial vehicle sales fell 22.95 per cent to 3,75,480 units in April-September period 2019 as against 4,87,319 units in corresponding period of last fiscal.

Ashok Leyland had recorded a 22 per cent decline in the sale of the total commercial vehicle at 10,175 units in November.

The company had sold 13,119 units in the same month of last year. Shares of the company were trading at Rs 77.50 apiece down by 0.19 per cent over the previous close in BSE.