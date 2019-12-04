Home Business

Ashok Leyland announces non-working days for December amid automobile slowdown

The city-based commercial vehicle maker has been adjusting production at its facilities over the last few months following the automobile slowdown.

Published: 04th December 2019 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

ashok-leyland-reuters-L

Ashok Leyland (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said the company proposes to observe non-working days in a few plants in December to align production at its facilities in line with market demand.

"We hereby inform you that in order to align production in line with the market demand for our products, the company proposes to observe non-working days ranging 2-12 days in few plants during December 2019", Ashok Leyland said in a filing.

The city-based commercial vehicle maker has been adjusting production at its facilities over the last few months following the automobile slowdown.

Several automobile firms including Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, TVS Group firm Sundaram-Clayton had announced similar non-working days in the past.

According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers data, total domestic commercial vehicle sales fell 22.95 per cent to 3,75,480 units in April-September period 2019 as against 4,87,319 units in corresponding period of last fiscal.

Ashok Leyland had recorded a 22 per cent decline in the sale of the total commercial vehicle at 10,175 units in November.

The company had sold 13,119 units in the same month of last year. Shares of the company were trading at Rs 77.50 apiece down by 0.19 per cent over the previous close in BSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashok Leyland
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch CCTV footage | Minor girl drives car over elderly man in Tirupur
Man assaults bank manager, tout at gunpoint for refusing to sanction loan
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp