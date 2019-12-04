Dalmia Cement MD Mahendra Singhi re-elected as Cement Manufacturers Association

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Cement Manufacturers Association, which held its 57th annual general meeting on Monday, announced reelection of Mahendra Singhi, managing director and chief executive officer of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, as its president. The association has also elected Neeraj Akhouri, managing director and CEO of ACC Limited, as its new vice president.

The dual leadership roles will further boost cement sector’s vision of working towards a sustainable future, the association said in a release. “I am looking forward as the CMA president to making 2020 an even more prolific year.

Indian cement is working on low carbon technology map and remaining fully sustainable. The cement industry is consciously working on achieving and aligning itself with the SDG goals,” Singhi said after his reappointment. Akhoury has over 25 years of experience in the steel and cement industries, and has worked in leadership roles in India and abroad.