Mercedes Benz launches facelift of 'GLC' SUV at Rs 52.75 lakh

The latest generation of the GLC is available in BS-VI petrol and diesel engine options and comes with the new MBUX interface system, which debuts in India for the first time.

Mercedes Benz India MD and CEO Mercedes Benz India Martin Schwenk C poses for photographs during the launch of SUV 'GLC' in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

Luxury carmaker Mercedes Benz on Tuesday launched a facelift of its popular GLC SUV, the prices for which starts at Rs 52.75 lakh. The diesel variant — GLC 220d — is priced at Rs 57.75 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India). GLC is one of Mercedes- Benz’s highest selling SUVs (special utility vehicles) in India, having sold over 7,000 units since its debut, and competes with the likes of Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Volvo XC60.

The latest generation of the GLC is available in BS-VI petrol and diesel engine options and comes with the new MBUX interface system, which debuts in India for the first time. The new MBUX gets ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice command interface and a large central touchpad. “The new GLC is the most tech savvy ‘Made in India’ SUV, and owing to its popularity, we decided to introduce Mercedes- Benz’s all new intuitive infotainment system, MBUX, for the first time.

We are confident that this unique offering will continue to win the hearts and minds of our discerning customers,” said Martin Schwenk, managing director and chief executive officer, Mercedes- Benz India. On the company’s future line-up, the carmaker said that it will launch one product every month in the domestic market.

The company is also working on a new GLE, which it is planning to launch in January next year. Under the hood, the GLC 200 petrol comes with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine good for 197hp and 320Nm of torque while the GLC 220d diesel gets a 2.0-litre unit that delivers 194hp and 400Nm of torque.

