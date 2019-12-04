Home Business

Myntra introduces 'alterations as a service', partners 200 tailors in phase I

In the initial phase, the service is being launched in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata offering length alterations for jeans and trousers for men.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Flipkart-owned Myntra on Tuesday said it has launched 'alterations' as a new value-added service for its customers and has partnered with 200 tailors in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

"The feature enables shoppers to opt for alteration services at their doorstep for apparel purchased on Myntra. The company has partnered with tailors for providing this service, enabling them to earn an additional income and grow their business," a statement said.

The feature is being rolled out ahead of Myntra's End of Reason of Sale scheduled for later this month to make online shopping more convenient for customers and to attract a cohort of offline-only customers to try online shopping, it added.

In the next phase, the service will extend to size alterations for women including products such as kurtas and kurtis.

Myntra has so far tied up with 200 tailors, located in zones that have a large number of Myntra customers in these cities.

Customers will be able to opt for alteration service once the product is delivered. The tailors will pick up the product from the customer's location after taking necessary measurements and deliver them to the customer, within 24 hours to 48 hours.

The alteration service will be offered free for the customers. "Launching alteration services on Myntra replicates a key offline phenomenon that further bridges the gap between online and offline shopping experiences for customers.

It is aimed at making online shopping more convenient while reducing returns due to size and fit issues," Myntra Jabong Head Amar Nagaram said.

He added that the service will be extended to 80 per cent of the company's customer base over the next one year.

