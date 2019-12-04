Home Business

Telecom companies shares rise on proposal to fix floor price for data tariffs

Shares of Reliance Industries, the parent firm of unlisted RJio Infocomm, lost 0.92 per cent to Rs 1,564.35 on the BSE.

Published: 04th December 2019 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex, stocks, bse, nse, nifty, shares

For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom companies' shares on Wednesday zoomed as much as 11 per cent buoyed by the proposal before regulator Trai regarding fixing a minimum price for mobile internet tariff.

Vodafone Idea shares spurted 11.21 per cent to trade at Rs 7.84 apiece in early deals on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock soared 11.35 per cent to Rs 7.85 per unit.

Bharti Airtel also saw its shares rising though marginally at 0.23 per cent to trade at Rs 460 a unit on the BSE. The telco's shares on the NSE were trading at Rs 459.35 apiece, up 0.05 per cent.

Shares of Reliance Industries, the parent firm of unlisted RJio Infocomm, lost 0.92 per cent to Rs 1,564.35 on the BSE.

On the NSE, its scrip went down 0.94 per cent to Rs 1,564.10. Telecom operators have proposed sector regulator Trai to fix a minimum price for mobile internet as no company on its own is in a position to decide on it due to fierce competition in the market, industry body COAI said on Tuesday.

"All the current telecom service providers in the private sector, namely Bharti Airtel Limited, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea limited are in complete agreement that Trai be requested to regulate tariffs by setting floor price for data services," COAI Director General Rajan S Mathews said in the letter dated December 3, 2019. However, private telecom operators want call rates to continue to remain unregulated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telecom companies Floor price TRAI
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch CCTV footage | Minor girl drives car over elderly man in Tirupur
Man assaults bank manager, tout at gunpoint for refusing to sanction loan
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp