Ford's SUV Mustang goes electric

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Not only does this mark the first time that Ford has expanded the Mustang line-up in 55 years, but also marks the advent of the first-ever four-door, SUV Mustang. Christened as the Ford Mustang Mach E, this all-electric vehicle is touted to have the same free-spirited ideals that are the inspiration for the iconic pony car. In many ways, you can call it a distant cousin. However, the naming of this new product does have automobile enthusiasts up in arms.

Having said that, the Mustang Mach-E is a sleek looking SUV that will have both standard and extended range options and you also get to choose between a rear-wheel-drive version or an all-wheel drive.

The extended range version is touted to have a driving range of 370 miles on a single charge and will have an output equivalent to 337 PS and 565 Nm of torque. Ford will also offer a special performance-enhanced GT version that is expected to offer 465 PS of peak power and 830 Nm of torque. The GT will also do the 0-100 kmph dash in under five seconds.

The Mustang Mach-E delivers three unique drive modes – Whisper, Engage and Unbridled. Each of these modes offers a distinct change to the driving dynamics and the focus is to allow the owner to truly enjoy what a vehicle like this has to offer in terms of performance and drive dynamics.

Other key highlights about the Mustang Mach-E include Brembo’s all-new performance Flexira aluminium callipers, while the GT version gets a MagneRide damping system which is essentially an adaptive suspension technology.

The brand will be offering the Mustang Mach-E with their next generation of SYNC communications. It is a sleek interface that uses machine learning to tune itself to the driver’s preferences and will also have advanced over the air updates. You get a 15.5-inch screen with a simple interface that is very much like a smartphone so you can swipe, pinch and just touch to access features.

Since it is an SUV, space has been optimised and you can actually take 5 passengers and luggage along with you. You also get a drainable front storage trunk and a 402 litre rear boot. The cabin is touted to be rather upmarket and kitted out with elements that have a fusion of functionality combined with modern design.

A premium B&O Sound System is part of the package, large comfortable seats and a

panorama fixed glass roof.Ford will introduce the Mustang Mach E in European markets first and its debut is scheduled for early 2020.

MotorScribes

(A pitstop for modern-day car and bike enthusiasts, this column features the latest machines, reviews, roadtrips and more. By a team of automotive insiders who call themselves MotorScribes)