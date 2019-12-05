Home Business

Ford's SUV Mustang goes electric

The Mustang Mach-E delivers three unique drive modes – Whisper, Engage and Unbridled.

Published: 05th December 2019 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

Not only does this mark the first time that Ford has expanded the Mustang line-up in 55 years, but also marks the advent of the first-ever four-door, SUV Mustang. Christened as the Ford Mustang Mach E, this all-electric vehicle is touted to have the same free-spirited ideals that are the inspiration for the iconic pony car. In many ways, you can call it a distant cousin. However, the naming of this new product does have automobile enthusiasts up in arms.

Having said that, the Mustang Mach-E is a sleek looking SUV that will have both standard and extended range options and you also get to choose between a rear-wheel-drive version or an all-wheel drive.

The extended range version is touted to have a driving range of 370 miles on a single charge and will have an output equivalent to 337 PS and 565 Nm of torque. Ford will also offer a special performance-enhanced GT version that is expected to offer 465 PS of peak power and 830 Nm of torque. The GT will also do the 0-100 kmph dash in under five seconds.

The Mustang Mach-E delivers three unique drive modes – Whisper, Engage and Unbridled. Each of these modes offers a distinct change to the driving dynamics and the focus is to allow the owner to truly enjoy what a vehicle like this has to offer in terms of performance and drive dynamics.

Other key highlights about the Mustang Mach-E include Brembo’s all-new performance Flexira aluminium callipers, while the GT version gets a MagneRide damping system which is essentially an adaptive suspension technology.

The brand will be offering the Mustang Mach-E with their next generation of SYNC communications. It is a sleek interface that uses machine learning to tune itself to the driver’s preferences and will also have advanced over the air updates. You get a 15.5-inch screen with a simple interface that is very much like a smartphone so you can swipe, pinch and just touch to access features.

Since it is an SUV, space has been optimised and you can actually take 5 passengers and luggage along with you. You also get a drainable front storage trunk and a 402 litre rear boot. The cabin is touted to be rather upmarket and kitted out with elements that have a fusion of functionality combined with modern design.

A premium B&O Sound System is part of the package, large comfortable seats and a
panorama fixed glass roof.Ford will introduce the Mustang Mach E in European markets first and its debut is scheduled for early 2020.

MotorScribes

(A pitstop for modern-day car and bike enthusiasts, this column features the latest machines, reviews, roadtrips and more. By a team of automotive insiders  who call themselves MotorScribes)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ford Mustang
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp