Home Business

Repo rate explainer: Why is it important and how does its rise or fall affect you? 

The repo rate and inflation have an inverse relationship. If the rate is increased, it will bring down inflation and if the rate is lowered, inflation will go up.

Published: 05th December 2019 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

The Reserve Bank of India. (File Photo | PTI)

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran
Online Desk

Every quarter, there is a buzz around the repo rate. Whenever the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raises or slashes the repo rate, it hits the headlines. Have you ever wondered why it is important and how it affects you? Well, here's the answer. 

Why is the repo rate important?

Every time commercial banks fall short of funds, they approach the RBI to borrow money. The RBI lends money to these banks at a particular rate which is known as the repo rate. 

The RBI decides periodically whether to hike/slash the rate or leave it unchanged. The central bank's monetary policy committee's decision could impact liquidity and inflation in the Indian economy.

ALSO READ: RBI surprises by holding policy rates; slashes GDP growth outlook for 2019-20 to 5 per cent

The repo rate is a very important tool for the RBI to control inflation trends. Raising or cutting the rates by the RBI will make borrowing more expensive or cheaper for commercial banks.

The repo rate and inflation have an inverse relationship. If the rate is increased, it will bring down inflation and if the rate is lowered, inflation will go up.

How will the change in repo rate affect you as a consumer?

Any alteration in the repo rate will significantly influence inflation and consumer buying power. 

Impact on loans: When the repo rate falls, your bank interest rates will also fall and vice versa. Hence, you can take a higher loan from your bank at a lower interest rate. Likewise, if the rate rises, your loans will become more expensive.

Impact on interest on deposits: If the repo rate cut is passed on to you by the bank, you will earn a lower interest on your deposits and vice versa.  

If interest rates increase, depositors might be tempted to save more, leading to lesser money being spent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India RBI Repo rate policy rates central bank
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp