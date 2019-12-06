Hyundai aims to strengthen its electric car customer base

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

To boost sales of its Kona electric sport utility vehicle (SUV), Hyundai Motor is adding multiple electric vehicles (EV) charging options for its customers' convenience at all touchpoints.

The Chennai-based carmaker has installed AC 7.2 kW chargers at all 15 EV dealers in 11 cities and has also started providing AC 7.2 kW charger to all-electric car customers to ensure faster-charging facility within six to eight hours.

It has also partnered with Allianz Worldwide Partners to provide vehicle-to-vehicle charging facility at Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

To enhance charging service experience, portable chargers are also available in Delhi and Bengaluru through roadside assistance on Allianz Trucks.

Hyundai Motor has so far received 302 bookings since Kona’s launch in July 2019 of which 231 units are already delivered. It expects more than 46,000 Kona electric customers across the world. With the availability of multiple charging options at all touchpoints, the company is hopeful that it will attract more customers.

"We have entered into an agreement with IOCL to provide fast charging points at its fuel stations for the convenience of our customers. The facility is likely to kick off by March next year. The initiatives will definitely help us to strengthen our customer base in the electric car segment," said B C Datta, VP (corporate affairs), Hyundai, adding the company is working to expand its EV lineup.

According to company officials, raising awareness about the eco-friendly vehicles and the assistance provided by states and the Centre will encourage more people to buy Kona.