M M Murugappan honoured with Lifetime Achievement award for his contribution to industry

By PTI

CHENNAI: Noted industrialist M M Murugappan, the Chairman of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, has been honoured for his contribution to the industry .

Murugappan has presented the Lifetime Achievement award during the third edition of Naanayam Vikatan's Business Star Awards organised by Vikatan Group recently, a press release said.

The Chairman and Managing Director of Pon Pure Chemical India Pvt Ltd, M Ponnuswami was honoured with the Self-Made Entrepreneur Award.

The 'Naanayam Vikatan Business Star Awards' is an exclusive event to recognise the entrepreneurs of Tamil Nadu.

The awardees were handpicked by an editorial team to ensure that the deserving entrepreneurs from different sections are recognised.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Chairman Arun Jain was honoured with the Business Mentor award, the release said.

The Business Mentor Institution Award was presented to Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust, Founder Lakshmi V Venkatesan while Co-founders of Groom India Salon and Spa Pvt Ltd is popularly known as 'Naturals' C K Kumaravel and K Veena, were honoured with the Phoenix Entrepreneur Award.

Ramraj Cotton Founder-Chairman K R Nagarajan was presented with the Business Innovation Award while MilkyMist Dairy Food Pvt Ltd, Managing Director, T Sathish Kumar was honoured with Rising Star Entrepreneur award, the release said.