Home Business

Bajaj launches Swedish brand Husqvarna in Indian market

Besides, KTM also announced the launch of KTM 390 Adventure, it first bike in the emerging Adventure biking segment.

Published: 08th December 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pune-based Bajaj Auto, which has stake in KTM bikes, on Friday launched the Husqvarna Motorcycle brand in India and unveiled two bikes — Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250  — that are to be launched by January-February 2020.

The bike-maker informed that KTM showrooms will be upgraded to sell both KTM and Husqvarna high-performance motorcycles. Increasing synergy among different brands, the Husqvarna motorcycles would be manufactured at Bajaj Auto’s Chakan plant and will share several components, besides the 249CC, single-cylinder engine, with the KTM’s 250CC models.

Husqvarna, one of oldest motorcycle brand in the world, is a part of the KTM AG Group comprising of motorcycle brands KTM and Husqvarna, where Bajaj Auto owns 48 per cent stake. Husqvarna was acquired by KTM AG from its previous owner, BMW Group, in 2013.

“The premium motorcycle segment has seen rapid growth in India in the last five years, growing almost by 20 per cent CAGR with two broad classes of motorcycles: sporty high performance machines and lifestyle bikes with limited performance. The Husqvarna range of motorcycles is designed to be a game changer in the lifestyle segment,” said Sumeet Narang, president (probiking), Bajaj Auto.

Both the bikes are based on KTM 250 Duke, with the same 248CC, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which makes maximum power of 30 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm.

Besides, KTM also announced the launch of KTM 390 Adventure, it first bike in the emerging Adventure biking segment. “With the new KTM 390 Adventure, loaded with a host of first-in-class features like Cornering ABS, Offroad ABS, lean angle sensitive Motorcycle Traction Control and Quickshifter+, we believe KTM will play a pivotal role in building the adventure motorcycle segment in India,” Narang said. The bike will be on sale from January 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Husqvarna Bajaj Auto Auto industry
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp