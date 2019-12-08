Bajaj launches Swedish brand Husqvarna in Indian market

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pune-based Bajaj Auto, which has stake in KTM bikes, on Friday launched the Husqvarna Motorcycle brand in India and unveiled two bikes — Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 — that are to be launched by January-February 2020.

The bike-maker informed that KTM showrooms will be upgraded to sell both KTM and Husqvarna high-performance motorcycles. Increasing synergy among different brands, the Husqvarna motorcycles would be manufactured at Bajaj Auto’s Chakan plant and will share several components, besides the 249CC, single-cylinder engine, with the KTM’s 250CC models.

Husqvarna, one of oldest motorcycle brand in the world, is a part of the KTM AG Group comprising of motorcycle brands KTM and Husqvarna, where Bajaj Auto owns 48 per cent stake. Husqvarna was acquired by KTM AG from its previous owner, BMW Group, in 2013.

“The premium motorcycle segment has seen rapid growth in India in the last five years, growing almost by 20 per cent CAGR with two broad classes of motorcycles: sporty high performance machines and lifestyle bikes with limited performance. The Husqvarna range of motorcycles is designed to be a game changer in the lifestyle segment,” said Sumeet Narang, president (probiking), Bajaj Auto.

Both the bikes are based on KTM 250 Duke, with the same 248CC, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which makes maximum power of 30 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm.

Besides, KTM also announced the launch of KTM 390 Adventure, it first bike in the emerging Adventure biking segment. “With the new KTM 390 Adventure, loaded with a host of first-in-class features like Cornering ABS, Offroad ABS, lean angle sensitive Motorcycle Traction Control and Quickshifter+, we believe KTM will play a pivotal role in building the adventure motorcycle segment in India,” Narang said. The bike will be on sale from January 2020.