Godrej to develop ACs that consume about 80 per cent less power

Pradeep Pandey By

Express News Service

Consumer durable manufacturer Godrej Appliances is working on a technology that might reduce energy consumption of room air conditioners by about 80 per cent. The new design comprises highly optimised vapour compression cooling system integrated with advanced evaporative cooling technology and solar photovoltaic.

“We expect to develop the prototype of the domestic cooling system by April 2020 and will put it for trial run in Delhi and NCR region by October next year. If all goes well, the model will be launched in the market in next two to three years,” said Kamal Nandi, business head and executive vice president, Godrej Appliances.

As a part of a competition conducted by the global coalition of the Ministry of Science and Technology and Rocky Mountain Institute, the company is working on a concept that will help slash energy consumption and make the product affordable as well.

“Such a solution would provide affordable cooling access, which has become a critical necessity in hot climate regions around the world. However, the challenge is to create a product where price will be capped at 1.5X and also keep it compact,” added Nandi.

The company also plans to apply for patent protection for the technology. Further, the firm is also working on a prototype that will help slash energy usage by one-fifth in case of room air conditioners, this is also a part of the above mentioned competition.

Moreover, a team is working on the concept at Godrej’s Pune research and development centre. The company is among eight other finalists which are working on this technology. Further, this is the only Indian company to be short-listed for the competition.

“The demand for room air conditioner is expected to touch one billion by 2050 from current 6.5 million. In the first two quarters of the current fiscal, the demand for air conditioners grew by 30 per cent and further supposed to go up,” Nandi further said.

Air conditioners and cooling systems are power guzzlers. An increase in demand for air conditioners, in turn, will put an upward pressure on the energy generation, leading to higher emissions. About 50 per cent of the energy generated is being used for air conditioners consumption.

The emission report by the United Nations Environment Programme states that the global greenhouse gas emissions for the year 2018 stood at 55.3 giga tonnes of Carbon dioxide equivalent emission.And if the emissions continue at this rate, the average temperature in India will shoot up from about 24°C to about 28°C by 2100.

This further stresses the urgency for an improved cooling efficiency technology for all, without warming the planet.

Godrej developing a prototype

The company is also working on a prototype that will help slash energy usage by one-fifth in case of room air conditioners, this is also a part of the Ministry of Science and Technology competition

Team working on concept at Pune R&D centre

Godrej Appliances is among eight other finalists, which are working on this technology. Further, this is the only Indian firm to be short-listed for the Ministry of Science and Technology and Rocky Mountain Institute competition