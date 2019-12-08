Home Business

Godrej to develop ACs that consume about 80 per cent less power

Consumer durable manufacturer Godrej Appliances is working on a technology that might reduce energy consumption of room air conditioners by about 80 per cent.

Published: 08th December 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Godrej AC used for representational purpose only.

By Pradeep Pandey
Express News Service

Consumer durable manufacturer Godrej Appliances is working on a technology that might reduce energy consumption of room air conditioners by about 80 per cent. The new design comprises highly optimised vapour compression cooling system integrated with advanced evaporative cooling technology and solar photovoltaic.

“We expect to develop the prototype of the domestic cooling system by April 2020 and will put it for trial run in Delhi and NCR region by October next year. If all goes well, the model will be launched in the market in next two to three years,” said Kamal Nandi, business head and executive vice president, Godrej Appliances.

As a part of a competition conducted by the global coalition of the Ministry of Science and Technology and Rocky Mountain Institute, the company is working on a concept that will help slash energy consumption and make the product affordable as well.

“Such a solution would provide affordable cooling access, which has become a critical necessity in hot climate regions around the world. However, the challenge is to create a product where price will be capped at 1.5X and also keep it compact,” added Nandi.

The company also plans to apply for patent protection for the technology. Further, the firm is also working on a prototype that will help slash energy usage by one-fifth in case of room air conditioners, this is also a part of the above mentioned competition.

Moreover, a team is working on the concept at Godrej’s Pune research and development centre. The company is among eight other finalists which are working on this technology. Further, this is the only Indian company to be short-listed for the competition.

“The demand for room air conditioner is expected to touch one billion by 2050 from current 6.5 million. In the first two quarters of the current fiscal, the demand for air conditioners grew by 30 per cent and further supposed to go up,” Nandi further said.   

Air conditioners and cooling systems are power guzzlers. An increase in demand for air conditioners, in turn, will put an upward pressure on the energy generation, leading to higher emissions. About 50 per cent of the energy generated is being used for air conditioners consumption.

The emission report by the United Nations Environment Programme states that the global greenhouse gas emissions for the year 2018 stood at 55.3 giga tonnes of Carbon dioxide equivalent emission.And if the emissions continue at this rate, the average temperature in India will shoot up from about 24°C to about 28°C by 2100.

This further stresses the urgency for an improved cooling efficiency technology for all, without warming the planet.

Godrej developing a prototype
The company is also working on a prototype that will help slash energy usage by one-fifth in case of room air conditioners, this is also a part of the Ministry of Science and Technology competition

Team working on concept at Pune R&D centre
Godrej Appliances is among eight other finalists, which are working on this technology. Further, this is the only Indian firm to be short-listed for the Ministry of Science and Technology and Rocky Mountain Institute competition

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Godrej Appliances Godrej AC Power consumption
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp