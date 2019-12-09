Home Business

Jaguar Land Rover sales fall 3.4 per cent in November

Despite the ongoing headwinds in China, we continue to see green shoots of recovery in our sales there.

Published: 09th December 2019 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Land Rover

New Land Rover cars are seen in a parking lot at the Jaguar Land Rover plant at Halewood in Liverpool, northern England (File Photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday reported 3.4 per cent decline in total retail sales at 46,542 units in November as compared to the year-ago period.

The sales of Jaguar brand were at 11,464 units during the month, down 23.1 per cent per cent from November 2018, Tata Motors said in a BSE filing.

Land Rover sales stood at 35,078 units, up 5.5 per cent per cent from the same month last year, it added. "Against the backdrop of a downturn in the global automotive market, we were pleased to see our sales grow in the US and China.

Despite the ongoing headwinds in China, we continue to see green shoots of recovery in our sales there.

The intensive work with our retailers in the region, combined with significant process and product improvements are starting to gain traction," JLR Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaguar Land Rover Sales November sales
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp