Home Business

Currency in circulation rises to Rs 21 lakh crore as on March 19: Thakur

The value of total notes in circulation in the Indian economy stood at Rs 16,415 billion as on March 31, 2016.

Published: 10th December 2019 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Currency in circulation peaked to over Rs 21 lakh crore at the end of March 2019, having dipped to a mere Rs 13 lakh crore at the end of fiscal 2016-17, Parliament was informed on Monday.

The value of total notes in circulation as at end of March 2019 stood at Rs 21,109 billion, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

In the preceding fiscal 2017-18 (fiscal ended March 2018), the notes in circulation were Rs 18,037 billion; while it stood at Rs 13,102 billion at the end of 2016-17.

The value of total notes in circulation in the Indian economy stood at Rs 16,415 billion as on March 31, 2016.

Thakur was responding to a query whether currency notes in circulation increased post-demonetisation compared to pre-demonetisation levels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced banning high-value Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8, 2016, with the aim to curb black money, check terrorism and the further digital economy.

On asked if the government proposed total elimination of cash from the market, Thakur said, "No such proposal regarding total elimination of cash from the market is under consideration of the government."

To a question whether the government has taken note of the fact that non-availability of Rs 1,000 currency causes problems to the citizens, Thakur said the economy has already adjusted itself to the new scenario where the earlier series of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 had ceased to be a legal tender.

Fresh series of Rs 500 was issued and a new denomination of Rs 2,000 has been introduced, he added. As per the RBI's much-delayed report on how much of the junked currency was returned by public, it was found that 99.3 per cent of the invalid Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes returned to the banking system.

The RBI data on return of junked currency notes was published in its Annual Report for 2017-18.

Of the Rs 15.41 lakh crore worth Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in circulation on November 8, 2016, currency notes worth Rs 15.31 lakh crore were returned.

To a question, if the government has assessed any impact for past one year on digital adoption of currency, Thakur said no formal assessment to measure the impact of Digital India programme has been conducted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

"However, the statistics of e-transactions on e-Taal platform gives an indication of increase in digital penetration and usage of e-Government tools in India.

More than 1,454 crore e-transactions have been recorded for 3,702 services since January 2019," the minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Currency Anurag Singh Thakur Minister of State for Finance
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp