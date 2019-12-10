Home Business

Hero joins the New Year price-hike bandwagon 

Auto firms set to increase prices to offset inflation blues, costs incurred by BS-VI transformation; analysts say demand will be hit

Published: 10th December 2019 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Employees work on an assembly line of Hero Motocorp during a media tour to the newly opened plant in Neemrana, in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

After a number of carmakers announced they would increase prices of their vehicle models from January 1 next year, India’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero Motocorp on Monday became the first Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in the segment set for a hike.

In a statement, Hero said it will increase the price across its range of two-wheelers by up to Rs 2,000, although the exact quantum of the increase will vary on the basis of the model and the specific market.

Analysts say the price hike, which this time is going to be much steeper, will impact demand as market sentiment continues to remain on the downside. “Indian consumers are price sensitive. Whenever there is a price hike, we have seen demand getting impacted,” Puneet Gupta, associate director, IHS Markit, told this publication.

“This time, the impact will be bigger. OEMs are not only going for a price hike because of inflation but are also compensating the cost they made for BS-VI transformation. They are taking a dual hit; that too, at a time when the industry is going through a slowdown,” he said. 

India’s automotive sector in going through one of its worst slowdowns ever. In the first half of FY20, overall vehicle sales fell by 17.08 per cent at 11,736,976 units, against 14,154,463 units a year ago. Last week, India’s two leading automakers — Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) and Tata Motors — announced a price hike.

“The cost of the company’s vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase across various models in January 2020. This price increase shall vary for different models,” MSIL said in a BSE filing.

Tata Motors also made a similar announcement. “Owing to twin effects of increased commodity prices and the transition into BS-VI, we are compelled to implement a higher price hike across our passenger vehicle portfolio, effective from first week of January 2020,” said Mayank Pareek, president (PV business), Tata Motors.

The hike, according to Pareek, would be on a higher side as compared to earlier price revisions by the company. Normally, if any change happens, prices go up by Rs 10,000-15,000.

Reports said that other OEMs such as M&M and Mercedes-Benz are contemplating a similar move, while Hyundai and Honda Cars will go for a hike when BS-VI compliant models are introduced in the market. BS-VI emission norms are slated to kick in from April 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hero Motocorp Price hike
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp