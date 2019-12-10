Home Business

SBI under-reported about Rs 12,000 crore bad loans for FY19

In recent months, there have been several instances of under-reporting of bad loans by lenders, prompting regulatory action by the Reserve Bank of India.

Published: 10th December 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday reported about Rs 12,000 crore divergence in their bad loans for the last fiscal.

As per the assessment is done by the RBI, the gross NPA of the SBI was 11,932 crore more at Rs 1,84,682 as against Rs 1,72,750 reported by the bank for 2018-19, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Similarly, the net NPA was 77,827 crore as compared to the disclosed figure of Rs 65,895 crore, reflecting the divergence of Rs 11,932 crore, it said.

As a result, the bank has to make additional provisioning of Rs 12,036 crore in the balance sheet and the notional loss would have been at Rs 6,968 crore. SBI had posted a profit of Rs 862 crore for 2018-19 in May this year.

It further said after subsequent slippage or up-gradation during the current financial year, the remaining impact on the gross NPAs during the third quarter of current fiscal is Rs 3,143 core. The impact on provisioning during the third quarter stood at Rs 4,654 crore, it added.

In recent months, there have been several instances of under-reporting of bad loans by lenders, prompting regulatory action by the Reserve Bank of India.

Last month, SBI in a circular noted that disclosures in respect of divergence and provisioning are in the nature of material events and hence necessitate immediate disclosure. Further, this information also prices sensitive, requiring prompt disclosure by a listed entity.

Accordingly, the regulator has decided that "listed banks shall make disclosures of divergences and provisioning beyond specified threshold, as mentioned in aforesaid RBI notifications, as soon as reasonably possible and not later than 24 hours upon receipt of the Reserve Bank's Final Risk Assessment Report (RAR), rather than waiting to publish them as part of annual financial statements".

The SBI has reported the loan divergence to the exchanges, as per the direction of market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SBI Bad loans RBI Reserv Bank of India
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp