Home Business

TRAI seeks industry's views on unbundled licensing regime in telecom

As per the current licensing regime, infrastructure, network and service layers are not segregated and are part of Unified Licence.

Published: 10th December 2019 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sector regulator Trai on Monday released a pre-consultation paper on unbundling of different elements of telecom like infrastructure, network, services and application layers through differential licensing.

The move came after the Telecom Department sought the regulator's recommendation on the issue.

The concept of unbundling of layers through differential licensing is enshrined in the new telecom policy, the 'National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP), 2018', Trai noted.

"National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP), 2018, under its 'Propel India' mission, envisages one of the strategies as 'reforming the licensing and regulatory regime to catalyse investments and innovations and promote ease of doing business'," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said in a statement.

Enabling unbundling of different layers (that is, infrastructure, network, services and application layer) through differential licensing is one of the action plans for fulfilling the strategy, Trai pointed out.

"Through the said letter dated May 8, 2019, Department of Telecom (DoT) has requested TRAI to furnish recommendations on enabling unbundling of different layers through differential licensing," it said.

As per the current licensing regime, infrastructure, network and service layers are not segregated and are part of Unified Licence.

Market watchers said that segregation or carving out specific elements, say of network through differential licensing, would enable telcos to reduce their costs by enabling them to outsource certain parts to independent licence holders.

Specifically, Trai has asked the stakeholders about the possible benefits and anticipated problems in having an unbundled licensing regime, and the measures that can be taken to overcome the hurdles.

"In case it is decided to unbundle the different layers of licensing what should be the different layers and their scope? What changes would be required in licensing regime to enable such a framework?," Trai has asked.

It has also sought suggestions on whether there should be a new regime of licensing on which the existing licensees can migrate within a specified time frame or a parallel incentivised licensing regime for unbundled layers of licence.

For those not in favour of unbundling of different layers of the licence, Trai has asked what changes should be made in the existing licensing regime to promote sharing to increase utilisation of the existing resources, and catalyse investments and innovation in the sector.

It has also asked stakeholders for their views on various other reforms or changes that are required in the existing licensing regime. The regulator has asked for written comments on the pre-consultation paper by January 6, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRAI Telecom sector Airtel Jio Vodafone Idea
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp