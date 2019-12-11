Home Business

Crisis-hit Air India seeks Rs 2,400 crore government guarantee to raise funds

The development comes at a time when the government is in the process of finalising the contours for divestment of debt-laden Air India.

Published: 11th December 2019 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Air India, Aviation

Air India (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Facing acute financial crunch, Air India has sought Rs 2,400 crore guarantee from the government to raise fresh funds to mainly meet its operational requirements, according to airline officials.

One of the officials said there is a delay in payment of salaries for the month of November and is expected to be paid on Thursday.

The government is in the process of finalising the contours for divestment of debt-laden Air India.

The officials said the airline has asked for Rs 2,400 crore sovereign guarantee in order to raise money to mainly meet its operational requirements.

They said the amount of Rs 2,400 crore is part of the Rs 7,600 crore guarantee that was to be provided to the airline in the current fiscal.

An Air India spokesperson did not offer any comment on the issue.

On November 27, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri told the Rajya Sabha that interests of Air India employees would be protected and there would be no job loss till its privatisation.

"Your airlines would have to be closed down, unless not privatised," he had said.

Air India's net loss in 2018-19 is provisionally estimated to be Rs 8,556.35 crore.

The Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) has approved re-initiation of the process for the government's 100 per cent stake sale in Air India along with Air India Express and the carrier's stake in joint venture AISATS.

The national carrier received an equity infusion of Rs 30,520.21 crore from the financial year 2011-12 till date, Puri told the Lok Sabha on December 5.

The major components of the financial package for 2018-19 included a cash support of Rs 3,975 crore to Air India, inclusive of Rs 1,630 crore already infused in the airline in 2018-19.

Another component was for providing a "government guarantee of Rs 7,600 crore, inclusive of Rs 3,000 crore already provided to Air India in 2018-19, to raise new debt for payment of stretched liabilities", he had said.

In April 2012, the then central government had approved a Turnaround Plan (TAP)/ Financial Restructuring Plan (FRP) for reviving Air India, which has been in the red since merger of Indian Airlines in 2007-08.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp