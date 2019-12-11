Hungarian drink 'Hell Energy' makes it big in India

Home Business

By Bismah Malik
Popular energy drink brand Hell Energy saw sales grow by 80 per cent year-on-year since its entry into the Indian market last year. The energy drink would also be available at a majority of category outlets over the next 18 months, Unnikannan Gangadharan, National Sales Director for India told this newspaper.

Gangadharan observed that the brand entered the South India market only this year and has a presence in metropolitan cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai apart from smaller towns.

According to him, the company’s focus in the future would mostly be on metros and tier 1 and 2 cities. "Wide availability is one of the keys to success. An affordable but world-class energy drink at a neighborhood store (general trade stores) makes us a unique player in the energy drinks space," he added.

The energy drinks market in India is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.22 per cent during 2019-24, according to market research firm Mordor Intelligence. The products are usually marketed as non-alcoholic beverages consumed to boost energy.

An increased health consciousness especially among millennials and those with higher disposable incomes has also led to a surge in the demand for energy drinks as non-carbonated beverages. Hell Energy claims that the drink does not contain any preservatives and is enhanced with Vitamins B2, B3, B5,B6 and B12.

Priced at Rs 45 for a 250 ml can, the company aims to woo consumers primarily in the 18-28 year age bracket.According to Gangadharan, new age beverages have shown huge potential with the youth, the energy drink category is one of the high growth categories in beverages.

"It is ready to consume, convenient, perfect support for a busy day or schedules with its valuable composition – Our energy drinks are made only from the best ingredients with 5 types of B Vitamins and 30 mg/100ml caffeine for wakefulness and without preservatives," he added.

More growth in store

The energy drinks market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.22 per cent during 2019-24, as per market research firm Mordor Intelligence. The products are usually marketed as non-alcoholic beverages consumed to boost energy.

