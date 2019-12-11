Home Business

Rupee rises 12 paise to 70.80 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said that investors were optimistic about the US-China trade talks with chances of postponement of tariffs set to hit Chinese imports from December 15.

Published: 11th December 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupees, Cash, money, Economy

For representational purposes (File Photo| IANS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee appreciated by 12 paise to 70.80 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday as positive opening in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices strengthened investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.87, then gathered momentum and touched a high of 70.80 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 12 paise over its previous close. On Tuesday, rupee had settled for the day at 70.92 against the US dollar.

The domestic unit however could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 70.83 against the dollar at 0933 hrs. Forex traders said that investors were optimistic about the US-China trade talks. According to a media report, US and Chinese officials are working on a deal to postpone tariffs set to hit Chinese imports from December 15.

Domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Wednesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 70.18 points higher at 40,310.06 and Nifty higher by 13.50 points at 11,870.30. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.10 per cent to 97.50.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 366.79 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.68 per cent to trade at USD 63.90 per barrel. The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.71 per cent in morning trade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Rupee US Dollar INR vs USD Currncy conversion rate Rupee value
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp