Home Business

Sensex gains 74 points to cross 40,300-mark in early trade as crude oil eases

In Sensex, ICICI Bank emerged as the biggest gainer with 0.88 per cent rise, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Bajaj Finance, TCS, Tata Steel, NTPC, L&T and HDFC.

Published: 11th December 2019 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Market benchmark BSE Sensex on Wednesday climbed 74 points backed by gains in select private bank, financial and metal stocks amid easing global crude prices.

The appreciating rupee and mixed leads from other Asian markets too influenced sentiment, traders said. The 30-share index was trading 74.04 points or 0.18 per cent higher at 40,313.92 in morning trade. The broader Nifty was trading 29.50 points or 0.25 per cent up at 11,886.30.

In the Sensex kitty, ICICI Bank emerged as the biggest gainer with 0.88 per cent rise, followed by M&M, ITC, Bajaj Finance, TCS, Tata Steel, NTPC, L&T, and HDFC. On the other hand, Yes Bank continued to bleed with a steep 4.45 per cent fall among the losers.

Other laggards include, SBI, HUL, PowerGrid, Reliance, Bharti Airtel, Vedants and HeroMotoCorp, declining up to 0.94 per cent. In the previous session, the 30-share gauge closed 247.55 points or 0.61 per cent lower at 40,239.88.

On similar lines, the 50-scrip NSE Nifty fell 80.70 points or 0.68 per cent to finish at 11,856.80. On Tuesday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers in the capital market, offloading Rs 366.79 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 338.40 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 8 paise to 70.84 in early session. Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.71 per cent to USD 63.88 per barrel. In early trade, Hong Kong gained 0.25 per cent, Shanghai inched up 0.10 per cent, while Tokyo and Shenzhen were trading in red.

Singapore and Seoul surged up to 1.35 per cent in morning trade. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones closed 0.1 per cent lower at 27,881.72.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Share markets
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp