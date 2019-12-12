Automobile retail sales improve in November

Home Business

NEW DELHI:  Even as total dispatches of automobiles from factories to showrooms remained negative year-on-year in November, retail sales of two-wheelers, passenger vehicles and three-wheelers showed growth in the same month. 

According to data released by automobile dealers’ body Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), retail sales of PVs in November increased 1 per cent to 2,57,271 units against the same period last year, while two-wheeler sales increased 3 per cent to 17,05,495 units last month as compared with 16,60,082 units in the year-ago period.

Retail sales of commercial vehicle, however, remained negative and declined 8 per cent to 77,394 units as compared to 84,040 units in November last year.

Three-wheeler sales saw a 20 per cent increase to 65,348 units last month. Total sales across categories rose 2 per cent to 21,05,508 units in November as against 20,54,296 units in the same month last year.

FADA President Ashish Harsharaj Kale said, “With strong spillover demand post the festive season, the month of November gave extended cheer to the dealer community with retails registering a slight growth YoY in all segments except CV’s, where demand still continues to be quite weak.”

agricultural produce had now started trickling into the markets after the extended monsoon season, which was contributing towards the uptick in semi-urban and rural markets.

Besides, the positive measures announced by the government had also started to show their impact, he added. Kale said that retail sales in December might remain positive for the third consecutive month.  FADA also recommended that its members tread with caution, especially with regard to inventory and costs during these dynamic times of fluctuating consumer sentiment and the upcoming BS6 transition.

