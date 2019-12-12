Home Business

Fashion rental start-up Stage3 puts haute couture up for rent

Founded in 2016 by Sabena Puri, Sanchit Baweja and Rina Dhaka, fashion rental start-up Stage 3 says it has made it its business to make hard, glamorous fashion 'accessible to the aspirational'. 

Published: 12th December 2019 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Jonathan ananda 
Express News Service

Gone are the days when haute couture was the sole prerogative of the deep-pocketed. Now, Indian brides sashay through weddings flaunting Rs 7 lakh Sabyasachi outfits, rented out at a tenth of the cost. Party crazy and fashion-conscious, but without much moolah in bank accounts, millennials pick up high fashion from top designers at Rs 2,000 per outfit. 

Founded in 2016 by Sabena Puri, Sanchit Baweja and Rina Dhaka, fashion rental start-up Stage 3 says it has made it its business to make hard, glamorous fashion “accessible to the aspirational”. 

The platform, which rents out occasion wear from over 50 marquee designers including brands such as Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, Rhea Kapoor and Sabyasachi, has an attractive business model. The start-up either buys inventory from top designers or acquires them on a revenue-sharing basis and rents them out at 10 per cent of the MRP. 

“The designer wear market in India is worth $2 billion a year. Most of these clothes are hardly ever worn again and sit uselessly in closets, especially occasion wear,” pointed out Sanchit Baweja, co-founder and chief business officer. For India’s plethora of designers, fashion stylists, bloggers and even movie production houses, Stage3’s model offers an easy, lucrative avenue to monetise hundreds of crores worth of high fashion just sitting in their studios. The opportunity has seen most of the industry’s top designers begin participating in the platform. 

“The first few months, we spent getting top designers on the platform. We went to 30-40 top designers in the country and bought inventory from them outright at a 30-40 per cent markdown. This acted as a pull factor for both customers and up and coming designers. After a few months, many designers started offering outfits on a fully revenue sharing basis,” Baweja said. 

The start-up currently has over 80 per cent of its inventory on a revenue-sharing basis, with 20-25 per cent of the stock coming from individual contributors, largely on a revenue-sharing system. “We do not buy a lot of our stock… our model is very asset-light,” Baweja said, pointing out that the company is also attracting interest from Bollywood production houses. “Not only do they also have warehouses filled with outfits, they also rent out stuff from us for non-lead costumes,” he added. 

While the hard fashion items are offered for rent beginning from as little as Rs 2,200-2,500 per event (three days) to as much as Rs 60,000 per event depending on the designer, the company also has a sub-brand called Alaya, under which it sells outfit capsules averaging around Rs 1,500-1,700 per outfit. 

The company is also launching brick-and-mortar stores, with a new one in Panchsheel, Delhi-NCR, being designed as an experienced outlet. “Being an omnichannel player is a huge advantage, since we get to engage with the customer on every level. The Panchsheel centre will have a styling area, glam station, coffee bar, etc,” Baweja said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabyasachi Sanchit Baweja Sabena Puri
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp