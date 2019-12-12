Home Business

Gold prices rise Rs 71, silver jumps Rs 359

Silver prices also jumped Rs 359 to Rs 44,984 per kg from the previous close of Rs 44,625 per kg.

Published: 12th December 2019 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

gold, jewellery, ornaments

For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold on Thursday rose Rs 71 to Rs 38,564 per 10 gram in the national capital reflecting overnight gains in international prices amid limited gains on a stronger rupee, according to HDFC Securities. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 38,493 per 10 gram on Wednesday.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi were trading up by Rs 71, reflecting overnight gains in international prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

He added that gold prices in the international market traded up ahead of the US FOMC rate decision and uncertainty over the US-China trade deal.

Silver prices also jumped Rs 359 to Rs 44,984 per kg from the previous close of Rs 44,625 per kg.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept key interest rates unchanged with accommodative stance till 2020.

In the global market, gold prices were trading higher at USD 1,473 per ounce, while silver was quoting at USD 16.84 an ounce.

"The risk premium in gold prices will be high as the December 15 deadline of US tariffs on Chinese goods is getting nearer," Patel added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gold Gold prices Silver Silver prices
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp