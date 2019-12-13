Home Business

Anti-dumping duty on chemical from five nations

The government has found that the dumping has impacted domestic industries and has launched a probe into it.

Published: 13th December 2019 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Chemical Waste

Chemical Waste (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Acting on an application filed by Reliance Industries Limited on behalf of domestic players, the government may impose anti-dumping duty on a chemical (Mono Ethylene Glycol) used in polyester fibres and films, imported from five countries — Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Singapore. The government has found that the dumping has impacted domestic industries and has launched a probe into it.

ALSO READ: Lack of treatment units reason for dumping biomedical waste in open, say experts 

“The authority finds sufficient prima facie evidence of dumping of the subject goods, originating in or exported from the subject countries; injury to the domestic industry and causal link between the alleged dumping and injury, to justify initiation of an anti-dumping investigation to determine the existence, degree and effect of alleged dumping and to recommend the amount of anti-dumping duty, which if levied, would be adequate to remove the injury to the domestic industry,” said Directorate General of Trade Remedies.

The period of probe is from January-September 2019. It will also look at the data from 2016-19. The petitioners have claimed that the domestic players had suffered material injury by way of adverse price effects as evident by price undercutting and price depression leading to accumulation of inventories, deterioration in profits, drop in return on capital and profits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anti dumping duty
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp