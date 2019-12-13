New Aadhaar app launched, here's what you can do with it!
You have to pay Rs 50 to get your Aadhaar reprinted and it will be delivered to you within 15 days to the address that is registered with your Aadhaar card.
Published: 13th December 2019 04:20 PM | Last Updated: 13th December 2019 04:20 PM | A+A A-
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched the new mAadhaar app which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS smartphones. UIDAI has advised users to uninstall the older version of the app and install the new one.
The new app allows you to download your Aadhaar card, offline eKYC, update your address and request for an address validation letter among other things. You can also order a reprint of your Aadhaar in your mAadhaar app.
Updated your Aadhaar recently or requested for a Reprint or Address Validation Letter? Check status of your Aadhaar service request from your #mAadhaar app.— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) December 4, 2019
For more services, get the #NewmAadhaarApp from: https://t.co/62MEOf8J3P (Android) https://t.co/GkwPFzM9eq (iOS) pic.twitter.com/wVks6zgF31
You have to pay Rs 50 to get your Aadhaar reprinted and it will be delivered to you within 15 days to the address that is registered with your Aadhaar card.
The new app has been designed to support 13 languages - English, Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Urdu, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi and Assamese.
How to install the app on your phone
-
Open your Google Play Store/App Store
-
Click on the install button and give the required permission to allow the app to be installed.
-
You will now be asked to set a new password for your mobile app. Don't forget this four-digit password. You will have to enter this password every time you log into the app.