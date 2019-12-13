New Aadhaar app launched, here's what you can do with it!

By Online Desk

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched the new mAadhaar app which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS smartphones. UIDAI has advised users to uninstall the older version of the app and install the new one.

The new app allows you to download your Aadhaar card, offline eKYC, update your address and request for an address validation letter among other things. You can also order a reprint of your Aadhaar in your mAadhaar app.

Updated your Aadhaar recently or requested for a Reprint or Address Validation Letter? Check status of your Aadhaar service request from your #mAadhaar app.

For more services, get the #NewmAadhaarApp from: https://t.co/62MEOf8J3P (Android) https://t.co/GkwPFzM9eq (iOS) pic.twitter.com/wVks6zgF31 — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) December 4, 2019

You have to pay Rs 50 to get your Aadhaar reprinted and it will be delivered to you within 15 days to the address that is registered with your Aadhaar card.

The new app has been designed to support 13 languages - English, Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Urdu, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi and Assamese.

How to install the app on your phone