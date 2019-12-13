Home Business

Sensex zooms 428 points; Nifty ends near 12,100

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel slipped 1.98 per cent, Kotak Bank 1.38 per cent, Bajaj Auto 0.88 per cent, Asian Paints 0.31 per cent, HDFC Bank 0.05 per cent and HUL 0.03 per cent.

Published: 13th December 2019 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Market benchmark Sensex soared 428 points on Friday, tracking strong gains in global equities led by optimism over US-China trade deal and Boris Johnson's win in UK general elections.

After hitting a high of 41,055.80 points, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 428 points, or 1.05 per cent, higher at 41,009.71.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty settled 114.90 points, or 0.96 per cent, higher at 12,086.70. Axis Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 4.21 per cent, followed by Vedanta 3.75 per cent, SBI 3.39 per cent, Maruti 3.20 per cent, IndusInd Bank 3.07 per cent and Yes Bank 2.87 per cent.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel slipped 1.98 per cent, Kotak Bank 1.38 per cent, Bajaj Auto 0.88 per cent, Asian Paints 0.31 per cent, HDFC Bank 0.05 per cent and HUL 0.03 per cent.

According to traders, investors across the globe were enthused by reports of the completion of the first phase of US-China trade deal and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's stellar victory in the country's general election.

The Trump administration and China are close to finalising a modest trade agreement that would suspend tariffs that are set to kick in Sunday, de-escalating their 17-month trade war. Reports suggest that US President Donald Trump has given his final approval to the deal.

Boris Johnson earlier in the day won a parliamentary majority in the UK's general elections, ending the uncertainty over Brexit.

According to Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research (Investment Services) - AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, Indian markets shrugged off the higher inflation numbers released post-market on Thursday and ended in the green taking positive cues from Asian markets after news of US and China trade deal.

As per government data, rising food prices pushed the retail inflation in November to an over three-year high of 5.54 per cent, while the industrial sector output shrank for the third month in a row by 3.8 per cent in October.

Markets continued to edge higher on hopes of positive announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a press conference post-market hours, Solanki added.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo soared up to 2.57 per cent. Stocks in Europe were also trading significantly higher. On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 5 paise against the US dollar to 70.78 (intra-day). Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.07 per cent to USD 64.89 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Nifty
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp