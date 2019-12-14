Home Business

Amul milk prices raised by Rs 2 per litre 

In Ahmedabad market, there will be no change in the price of Amul Shakti milk, sold at Rs 25 per 500ml.

Image of Amul Gold milk packets used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) which sells its products under 'Amul' brand has increased the price of its milk by Rs 2 per litre from Sunday in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra in Gujarat, and across Delhi NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and Maharashtra markets.

In all these markets, the price of Amul Gold milk will be Rs 28 per 500 ml, and Amul Taaza will be sold at Rs 22 per 500 ml, the GCMMF said in a release on Saturday.

Amul Shakti is not available in other markets.

The hike was made "with an aim to sustain remunerative milk price to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production", the release added.

"In the last three years, Amul has made only two price revisions for pouch milk which is only Rs 4 per litre and less than 3 per cent per annum increase in maximum retail price.

The price increase in milk is much lower than average food inflation," it said.

Considering the rise in the price of cattle feed, which is more than 35 per cent this year, and other input costs, "our member unions have increased milk procurement price in the range of Rs 100 to Rs 110 per kg fat which is more than 15 per cent increase than last year for the 36 lakh milk producers of Gujarat," the GCMMF further said.

"Amul as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers to milk producers," it noted.

