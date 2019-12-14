Home Business

Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by up to Rs 3 per litre in Delhi

In poly packs, full cream milk rate has been raised by Rs 2 to Rs 55 per litre. Price of half-litre full cream milk has been hiked to Rs 28 from Rs 27.

Published: 14th December 2019 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading milk supplier Mother Dairy on Saturday announced an increase in milk prices by up to Rs 3 per litre in Delhi-NCR due to lower supply and rise in procurement cost.

The new prices will be effective from Sunday, it said. Prices of both token and poly pack milk have been increased in a range of Rs 2-3 per litre. The price of bulk vended milk (token milk) has been hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 42 per litre.

In poly packs, full cream milk rate has been raised by Rs 2 to Rs 55 per litre. Price of half-litre full cream milk has been hiked to Rs 28 from Rs 27.

Toned milk price has been hiked by Rs 3 per litre to Rs 45 while double-toned milk will now be sold at Rs 39 per litre compared to Rs 36. Price of cow milk too has been raised by Rs 3 per litre to Rs 47 per litre.

"Milk availability across various states is under severe stress due to adverse climatic conditions including extended monsoon and delayed start of the flush season.

The adverse climatic conditions have also resulted in a significant increase in feed and fodder prices "This has impacted the prices paid to milk producers.

The raw milk prices, which in a normal year come down during the winter months, have firmed up substantially," Mother Dairy said.

The prices paid to milk producers have increased by about Rs 6 per litre in the last few months, up by almost 20 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.

Mother Dairy said it is compelled to raise prices in Delhi-NCR for all its milk variants with effect from December 15, 2019.

It said it passes close to 80 per cent of the sales realisation from milk towards its procurement.

Mother Dairy supplies more than 30 lakh litres of milk per day in the Delhi-NCR market through retail outlets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Milk prices Mother Dairy Delhi
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp