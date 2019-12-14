Home Business

No time frame given for transfer of GST dues: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

While her team gave a detailed presentation on all measures taken by government in the past, Sitharaman evaded most difficult questions on the state of the economy.

Published: 14th December 2019 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a conference in New Delhi on December 13

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Even as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted on Friday that pending GST compensation payments are a problem for the states, she remained non-committal on providing a timeframe within which the Centre intends to transfer these funds. According to the Centre’s submissions in Parliament this week, these payments have been pending since August.

When queried on when the payments will be made, Sitharaman said, “I’m also saying that it is an article of faith and we should keep up what has been coming...in terms of giving compensation to states”. Sitharaman had assured in Parliament on Thursday that the Centre will honour its commitment.
Sitharaman, however, has clarified that it is not just non-Bharatiya Janata Party states which have not compensation since August, but all of them.

The minister, who was giving a preview of the economy ahead of the Union Budget exercise and the upcoming Goods and Services Tax (GST) meeting, also denied that her ministry was conducting any discussion regarding a GST hike on selective commodities. 

“The buzz is everywhere except in my office. I have had no conversations on the GST Council meeting with my team yet,” the finance minister said. However, she did not rule a hike in GST rates, pointing out that her ministry is yet to apply its mind to it. 

While her team gave a detailed presentation on all the measures taken by the government in the recent past, the press conference saw Sitharaman evade most difficult questions on the state of the economy.

When asked when she expects the economy to revive, Sitharaman said, “I’m not engaging in any prediction based thing. I am looking at the economy. Where I need to intervene, I am intervening and I shall continue to address the problem of the industry as and when it rises”.

The finance minister also declined to comment on whether the country is undergoing stagflation — high inflation coupled with declining growth. “No comment on that. I have heard it. Stagflation is a narrative which is going on. I am hearing it,” Sitharaman further said.

Rising food prices had pushed retail inflation in November to an over three-year high of 5.54 per cent, while industrial sector output shrank for the third month in a row by 3.8 per cent in October, indicating a deepening slowdown in the economy. Stagflation is a situation in which the inflation rate is high, the economic growth rate slows, and unemployment remains steadily high. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp