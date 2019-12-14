Volkswagen to offer cars on lease at Rs 17,647

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Joining the league of carmakers, Volkswagen (VW) on Friday announced offering car leasing service. The German carmaker has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd (OAIS) wherein it will be offering VW vehicles at a starting monthly lease rental of Rs 17,647.

“The collaboration comprises of a retail leasing solution, which will offer a range of Volkswagen cars catering to start-up entrepreneurs, MSMEs, salaried individuals and corporate professionals,” said VW.

In the beginning, the solution will be offered through its Corporate Business Centre (CBC) in six metro cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The company has plans to extend the service to other CBCs as well. Customers can avail the leasing offer from a minimum period of two years to a maximum period of four years.