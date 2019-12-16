Home Business

Bharat Bond ETF can give a stable income for investors

Global analytics company CRISIL said they give retail investors access to corporate bonds with the ease of investing in a stock, and also the live buy-sell quotes as listed instruments.

Published: 16th December 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Money, Rupee, notes, Rs, 500, 1000, 50, rupee notes

For representational purposes (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By MC Vaijayanthi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: After having tasted success with the equity ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) that helped meet the disinvestment target comfortably last financial year, the government has come up with a bond ETF based on PSU bonds.

The Bharat Bond ETF, which opened on December 12 and is expected to close for subscription on December 20, gives retail investors a stable fixed-income investment option with better security since the underlying bonds are all AAA-rated from Public Sector Undertakings (PSU). Retail investors with a demat account can apply for values from Rs 1,000 and multiples of Rs 1,000 up to Rs 2 lakh; the allotment will be on a pro-rata basis.

The Bharat Bond ETF comes at a time when investors can be risk averse to equity given the state of the economy, and also be worried about the debt investments after the credit events of last year. It comes with a very low of cost of 0.0005 per cent, and there will be no redemption charges 30 days after the allotment of units. There will be an exit load of 0.10 per cent for redemption or switch, if it is before the 30-day period.

There are two options: BHARAT Bond ETF April 2023, and BHARAT Bond ETF April 2030, with an indicative yield of 6.69 per cent for three-year short-term option and 7.58 per cent for 10-year long-term option respectively. These are indicative yields on the index as on December 5 — Nifty Bharat Bond Index April 2023 and Nifty Bharat Bond Index April 2030.

The scheme will invest funds in the constituents of the index, based on their respective weightages on it. Though it is neither a guaranteed returns scheme nor the capital protected, the safety and security stems from the fact that these are government-owned companies with the highest rating. Since the ETF units will be listed on stock exchanges, one can also buy or sell units of the same.

Speaking about the bond ETFs, global analytics company CRISIL said they give retail investors access to corporate bonds with the ease of investing in a stock, and also the live buy-sell quotes as listed instruments. They can provide certainty of returns just the way a bank fixed deposit or a fixed maturity plan does, it said.

“But bond ETFs can provide better returns than fixed deposits. The risks are also better diversified as a bond ETF invests in a basket of corporate bonds of different issuers compared with the fixed deposit of a single bank. ETFs also score over fixed maturity plans on liquidity,” CRISIL said in a report on ‘ETFs can give a fillip to the corporate bond market’. Moreover, bond ETFs carry tax advantage due to the fact that it has the benefit of indexation based on the annual inflation, and carries 20 per cent long-term capital gains, unlike the 30 per cent tax on fixed deposits.

Investors who do not have a demat account can opt for the Fund of Funds structure – the Bharat Bond FoFs that will invest in the two different maturities of BHARAT Bond ETF through their regular mutual fund channels. Being an FoF, it carries a higher load at 0.05 per cent compared with the ETF fee of 0.0005 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ETF Bharat Bond
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp