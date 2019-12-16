Home Business

Coming soon: A kit that will convert your scooter into electric-vehicle

As the vehicle turns into a 'hybrid' one with the kit installed, it can run on both electricity and petrol.

Climate change is real and we are all looking to contribute to protecting the environment in various ways. Electic vehicles are the need of the hour as it helps in the reduction of pollution which has become a menace in many Indian cities. 

But with India's automobile industry primarily being fossil fuel-driven, it is hard to replace them from the roads as it would lead to wastage. Banking on the idea of converting the existing vehicles into hybrid e-vehicles, Rakesh Meladath Karunakaran along with his wife Winnie Gangadharan formed Meladath Auto Components in 2016. Meladath’s e-kit can convert your regular petrol scooter into an electric hybrid scooter. 

As the vehicle turns into a 'hybrid' one with the kit installed, it can run on both electricity and petrol. Karunakaran has explained that the scooters can be driven for up to 40 km on full charge after which the rider can switch back to petrol mode.

The kit can be adapted to a scooter without any external modifications and it takes 30 minutes to fix it. It is also reversible, which means the electric hybrid scooter can go back to being a petrol-only scooter without needing any fabrication.

“This feature will kill the range anxiety of the present buyers with an unlimited range at disposal and no lead time to recharge the battery to continue commuting,” Karunakaran told ET.

The kit is universal with a removable lithium battery. The battery can be charged at home with domestic power socket thus preventing the need of a charging station or a charging port near vehicle parking. It is suited for most scooters with 10-inch and 12-inch steel wheel.

“We are also working with the technology of charging the battery while the scooter is driven on petrol without hampering much on the petrol efficiency,” added the 39-year-old former Mahindra and Mahindra employee.

According to the entrepreneur, the idea will have a significant impact on a healthier environment. The idea has the potential to help achieve a 15 per cent reduction in Greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions.

