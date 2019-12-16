Home Business

Gold prices up Rs 50, silver gains Rs 234

Published: 16th December 2019 04:28 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices rose Rs 50 to Rs 38,698 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday, helped by positive global trend and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 38,648 per 10 gram. Spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi rose by Rs 50 with strong global prices and rupee depreciation against the dollar, HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The spot rupee was trading around 10 paise weaker against the dollar during the day, he added. Silver prices also gained Rs 234 to Rs 45,460 per kg from Saturday's close of Rs 45,226 per kg.

In the international market, gold and silver were trading with gains at USD 1,475.7 per ounce and USD 17 per ounce, respectively.

