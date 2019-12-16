Home Business

Nirmala Sitharaman to kickstart pre-Budget consultations today

With an ongoing slowdown, Union Budget 2020-21 to be a litmus test for the Centre’s economic policies; FM to meet financial sector and capital market heads today.

Published: 16th December 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will initiate pre-Budget consultations on Monday, amidst an ongoing slowdown. Starting with members of financial sector and capital markets, she will in due course meet all stakeholders.

Sitharaman is likely to present her second Budget for the NDA 2.0 regime on February 1. With the GDP growth falling below 5 per cent in the September quarter of the fiscal, the Union Budget 2020-21 is going to be a tightrope walk for Sitharaman. She will have to balance between fiscal prudence and the need to loosen purse strings to boost investment.

“This year is challenging. The initial focus will be to boost demand and give more savings in the hands of public to improve demand from consumers. As already indicated, some relief in personal income tax is expected,” a senior finance ministry official told TMS.

With the customary pre-Budget consultations beginning from Monday, the finance minister will seek inputs from various stakeholders including industry bodies, farmers’ organisations and economists for reviving consumption and growth.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Sitharaman will meet stakeholder groups of New Economy: Start-ups, Fintech and Digital Sector on Monday morning, and the financial sector and capital market representatives later in the day.

Industry sources said the government has sought their views on matters like ease of doing business, regulatory environment impacting private investments, export competitiveness, role of states (delayed payments, contract enforcement), and revival of private investments and growth.

“While a major relief has already been doled out for the corporates in terms of corporate tax cuts, the Centre is likely to focus on sectors that are reeling under pressure; for instance, telecom, infrastructure, aviation and auto. Also, some relief for employment-intensive sectors is expected,” the official added.
Industry bodies have demanded that incomes up to Rs 5 lakh should be exempt from tax for individual taxpayers from the current Rs 2.5 lakh to spur demand for goods and services. They also demand a hike in the overall deduction limit to at least Rs 3 lakh (from the current Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act).

Meanwhile, Sitharaman is likely to meet industry chambers on December 19. Sources said the consultations will go on till December 23. The Union Budget 2020-21 will be a litmus test for the government’s economic policies and will be keenly watched by market participants for numbers on key macroeconomic indicators.

The schedule

The pre-Budget consultations that will begin on Monday will go on till December 23. The FM will meet stakeholder groups of start-ups, fintech and digital sector on Monday morning, and the financial sector and capital market representatives later in the day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman GDP
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp