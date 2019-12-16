Home Business

Not only onion, prices of potato and other vegetables have also shot up in Delhi

For instance, wholesale rate of cabbage was quoting Rs 7-10/kg on Monday at Azadpur mandi, as against Rs 1.40-3/kg a year ago, cauliflower at Rs 8-22.

Published: 16th December 2019 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Not just onion, retail prices of potato and other vegetables have risen in the national capital on Monday as recent winter rainfall has damaged some of the crops, according to traders.

At the Azadpur wholesale mandi here, prices of main vegetables, especially onion, are ruling high in the range of Rs 70-90/kg, potato at Rs 22/kg, tomato at Rs 18/kg.

For instance, wholesale rate of cabbage was quoting Rs 7-10/kg on Monday at Azadpur mandi, as against Rs 1.40-3/kg a year ago, cauliflower at Rs 8-22.

50/kg as against Rs 5-10/kg in the previous year, while carrot at Rs 4-23/kg as against Rs 2-12/kg, and capsicum at Rs 12-22/kg as against Rs 6-12/kg in the said period, according to data from central government portal Agmarknet.

However in retail markets, the rates are much higher depending on the quality and locality.

Onion is available at above Rs 100/kg, potato at Rs 35-40/kg and tomato at Rs 60/kg in retail markets of the national capital region.

Prices of other vegetables like gobi, cabbage and spinach double the rates quoted in the wholesale mandis.

"The supply of most of the vegetables, including potato and tomato, has been affected because of recent rains.

This has resulted in an increase in prices," Potato and Onion Merchants Association at Azadpur mandi General Secretary Rajendra Sharma told PTI.

Some of the vegetable crops have been damaged and in some places, harvesting of onion and other crops has delayed due to water-logging in the farm fields, he said.

Currently, Delhi is getting the potato supply from neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, where the crop is damaged because of last week's heavy rainfall.

Similarly, harvesting of onion has been affected due to wet fields, he added.

An onion trader at Azadpur said the arrival of fresh onion crop has not improved much even as private traders have started importing some small quantity.

"We are not able to buy onions at such high rates, now potato and other vegetables are also becoming out of reach for poor people like us," e-rickshaw driver Akbar in Bhogal market said about rising food inflation.

Milk and butter prices have also gone up. Even cooking oil prices, especially of mustard oil, has increased by Rs 15/kg litre, he said adding that it is becoming hard to feed family members.

Onion prices have risen by 81 per cent in the last one month and are ruling above the Rs 100 per kg mark for the third week in a row in most cities, as government efforts to cool the rates seem to be taking more time than expected.

Onion prices have skyrocketed as domestic production in Kharif and late-kharif seasons (summer-sown) is estimated to have declined by 22 per cent.

The government has been maintaining that it has taken all possible steps to rein in prices such as allowing imports, imposing a ban on exports and putting restrictions on quantities of onions to be stocked by retailers and wholesalers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onion Onion prices Potato Potato prices
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp